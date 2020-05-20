PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,307,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,244 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.80% of PriceSmart worth $173,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its stake in PriceSmart by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 299,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,279,000 after buying an additional 19,370 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PriceSmart during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in PriceSmart by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,829,000 after buying an additional 192,572 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PriceSmart by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,827,000 after buying an additional 66,442 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $422,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,186,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,752,636.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

PSMT opened at $52.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.26 and a 200-day moving average of $63.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.01. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.15 and a 1-year high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.25.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $906.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.46 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSMT. Scotiabank downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.