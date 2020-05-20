Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 319,600 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the April 30th total of 361,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFIE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profire Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Roth Capital downgraded Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Profire Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:PFIE traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.85. 31,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,313. Profire Energy has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.22.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Profire Energy had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $7.45 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Profire Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 161,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 26,107 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 327,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 93,400 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 3,280.1% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 494,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 479,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner-management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex and multi-faceted oilfield appliances; safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, and other combustion related equipment; and chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.