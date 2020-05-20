PROS (NYSE:PRO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of PROS (NYSE:PRO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.88% from the company’s previous close.

PRO has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PROS from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PROS from $52.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PROS from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PROS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,253. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 1.44. PROS has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $75.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.08.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $66.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.02 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 28.75% and a negative return on equity of 32.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PROS will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRO. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of PROS during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.