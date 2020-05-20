Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $312.35 Million

Equities analysts expect Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) to announce $312.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $320.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $304.70 million. Quaker Chemical posted sales of $205.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.28. Quaker Chemical had a positive return on equity of 9.27% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 79.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.75.

NYSE:KWR opened at $164.03 on Wednesday. Quaker Chemical has a 1 year low of $108.14 and a 1 year high of $209.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -443.31, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 26.42%.

In other Quaker Chemical news, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $822,980.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hungary Holding Korlatolt Gulf bought 3,404,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.58 per share, for a total transaction of $458,171,284.74. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 869,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,017,040.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 12,810 shares of company stock worth $1,975,718 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KWR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,374,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,452,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 37.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 260,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,920,000 after buying an additional 71,343 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 204,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,678,000 after buying an additional 59,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 7,759.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after buying an additional 37,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

Earnings History and Estimates for Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR)

