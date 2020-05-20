Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Earning Positive Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News headlines about Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) have been trending positive on Wednesday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Quotient earned a coverage optimism score of 2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 9 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ QTNT opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. Quotient has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.28. The stock has a market cap of $595.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.77.

QTNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Quotient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Quotient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

In related news, Director Prondzynski Heino Von bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 239,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter Buhler bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

