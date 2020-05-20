Raiden Network Token (RDN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.52 Million

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One Raiden Network Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raiden Network Token has a market capitalization of $5.52 million and $724,284.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005170 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012228 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 45% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000261 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Profile

Raiden Network Token (CRYPTO:RDN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,793,936 tokens. The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network. The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network.

Raiden Network Token Token Trading

Raiden Network Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

