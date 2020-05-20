Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BioLife Solutions (BLFS)

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ: BLFS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/19/2020 – BioLife Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BioLife Solutions has pioneered the next generation of preservation solutions designed to maintain the viability and health of cellular matter and tissues during freezing, transportation and storage. Based on their proprietary bio-packaging technology and a patented understanding of the mechanism of cellular damage and death, these products enable the biotechnology and medical community to address a growing problem that exists today. “

5/16/2020 – BioLife Solutions had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

5/15/2020 – BioLife Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $23.00 to $24.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/14/2020 – BioLife Solutions was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/6/2020 – BioLife Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BioLife Solutions has pioneered the next generation of preservation solutions designed to maintain the viability and health of cellular matter and tissues during freezing, transportation and storage. Based on their proprietary bio-packaging technology and a patented understanding of the mechanism of cellular damage and death, these products enable the biotechnology and medical community to address a growing problem that exists today. “

5/6/2020 – BioLife Solutions had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

5/5/2020 – BioLife Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BioLife Solutions has pioneered the next generation of preservation solutions designed to maintain the viability and health of cellular matter and tissues during freezing, transportation and storage. Based on their proprietary bio-packaging technology and a patented understanding of the mechanism of cellular damage and death, these products enable the biotechnology and medical community to address a growing problem that exists today. “

5/5/2020 – BioLife Solutions had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

5/4/2020 – BioLife Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $24.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – BioLife Solutions was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/7/2020 – BioLife Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BioLife Solutions has pioneered the next generation of preservation solutions designed to maintain the viability and health of cellular matter and tissues during freezing, transportation and storage. Based on their proprietary bio-packaging technology and a patented understanding of the mechanism of cellular damage and death, these products enable the biotechnology and medical community to address a growing problem that exists today. “

3/23/2020 – BioLife Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.39. BioLife Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $21.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.06.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 97.57% and a return on equity of 4.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Greef Roderick De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $137,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,859 shares in the company, valued at $491,985.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $32,893.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,106 shares of company stock worth $2,023,170 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

