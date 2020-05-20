Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hain Celestial Group (HAIN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ: HAIN) recently:

5/19/2020 – Hain Celestial Group was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

5/12/2020 – Hain Celestial Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/10/2020 – Hain Celestial Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Hain Celestial Group was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.

5/8/2020 – Hain Celestial Group had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $23.00 to $25.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Hain Celestial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $26.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Hain Celestial Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $26.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Hain Celestial Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/26/2020 – Hain Celestial Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group.

3/23/2020 – Hain Celestial Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of HAIN opened at $29.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -30.89 and a beta of 0.72. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $31.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.54.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $553.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.56 million. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $11,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,140.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest Vi-D sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $5,108,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at $793,909.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 680,426 shares of company stock worth $20,168,921 over the last quarter. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,909,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,389,000 after purchasing an additional 28,740 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,670,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,213,000 after acquiring an additional 314,662 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,869,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,481,000 after acquiring an additional 259,760 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,472,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,169,000 after acquiring an additional 522,795 shares during the period. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,432,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,145,000 after acquiring an additional 144,761 shares during the period.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

