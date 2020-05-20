Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Spire (SR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Spire (NYSE: SR) recently:

5/15/2020 – Spire had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $70.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – Spire had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $84.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – Spire had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock.

5/11/2020 – Spire had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $92.00 to $82.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Spire had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $81.00 to $69.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Spire had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $77.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Spire had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $71.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. Spire Inc has a one year low of $57.37 and a one year high of $88.00.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $715.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.62 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.83%. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Spire Inc will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.6225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Spire by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Spire by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Spire by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Spire by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 959,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,953,000 after purchasing an additional 30,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in shares of Spire by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

