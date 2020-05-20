Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Fabrinet (FN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Fabrinet (NYSE: FN):

5/13/2020 – Fabrinet had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $33.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Fabrinet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/5/2020 – Fabrinet had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $67.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Fabrinet had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $64.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Fabrinet had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $60.00 to $59.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Fabrinet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Fabrinet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/22/2020 – Fabrinet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Fabrinet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Fabrinet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $58.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.52. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $71.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $411.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,639,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Fabrinet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Fabrinet by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

