Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hudbay Minerals (HBM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE: HBM) in the last few weeks:

5/19/2020 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $4.50 to $4.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2020 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $4.00 to $3.75. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/19/2020 – Hudbay Minerals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $4.25 to $4.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $2.75 to $3.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Hudbay Minerals was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $6.50.

Shares of HBM stock opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $634.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.67. Hudbay Minerals Inc has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $5.74.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $245.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.87 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 34.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 198,297 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 126,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 482.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,438,565 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after buying an additional 10,303,670 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 273,041 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 113,095 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,224,319 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 504,184 shares during the period. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

