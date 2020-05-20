Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Live Oak Bancshares (LOB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ: LOB) in the last few weeks:

5/19/2020 – Live Oak Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is the parent and registered bank holding company of Live Oak Banking Company which offers online platform for small business lending. The company accepts deposit products as well as offers loans which comprise small business administration loans; conventional commercial business loans to small and medium sized businesses and construction loans. It offers loans to the veterinary, pharmacy, investment advisory, beverages, funeral homes, entertainment centers, agricultural and healthcare sectors. Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina. “

5/12/2020 – Live Oak Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Itau BBA Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Live Oak Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/5/2020 – Live Oak Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $15.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Live Oak Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $14.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Live Oak Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/1/2020 – Live Oak Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/24/2020 – Live Oak Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. Live Oak Bancshares Inc has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $20.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.12. The company has a market capitalization of $528.25 million, a P/E ratio of 65.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.07 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 2.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

In other news, insider Huntley Garriott purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $56,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 85,094 shares in the company, valued at $959,860.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 41.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

