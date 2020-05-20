Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Buys 3,375 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.5% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HYG. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 13,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 19,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,442,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 17,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period.

HYG traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.20. 18,484,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,183,258. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.12. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.52 and a fifty-two week high of $88.53.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

