Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 65.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,600 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up 0.8% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,524,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,808. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.10.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.