Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,573 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,133,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,314,220. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $55.58 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.86.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.