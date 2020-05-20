Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,391 shares during the quarter. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,012,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,509,000 after acquiring an additional 16,731 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 753,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,513,000 after buying an additional 105,780 shares during the period. Prudent Investors Network acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,589,000. Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 586,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,303,000 after buying an additional 24,204 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 518,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,992,000 after buying an additional 251,052 shares during the period.

Shares of PHB stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.47. 210,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,532. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.41. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34.

