Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Sells 106,621 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,621 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 11.8% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $27,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,086,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,670 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,776,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,826 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,468,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,436,000 after acquiring an additional 913,681 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,797,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,331,000 after acquiring an additional 492,486 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,024,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,472,000 after acquiring an additional 97,176 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHX traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $70.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,827,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,757. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.43 and a 200 day moving average of $72.19. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $81.20.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.