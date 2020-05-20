Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 20.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RRR. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Nomura Securities lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.73.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

NASDAQ:RRR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,641,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,901. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.83 and a beta of 2.57. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.62.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($2.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($2.31). The business had revenue of $377.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.43 million. Red Rock Resorts had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRR. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $4,191,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 13.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.