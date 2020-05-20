Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) PT Lowered to $14.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Nomura from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Nomura’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RRR. Nomura Securities raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura Instinet cut their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.73.

Red Rock Resorts stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,641,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,901. Red Rock Resorts has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $27.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.83 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($2.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($2.31). The business had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.43 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter worth about $54,996,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth about $20,108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter worth about $45,790,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 775.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,779,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 28.0% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,095,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

