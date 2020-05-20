Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RDFN has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Redfin from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Redfin from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Redfin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.81.

NASDAQ:RDFN traded up $1.25 on Tuesday, hitting $27.45. The stock had a trading volume of 77,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,793. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.59 and a beta of 1.84. Redfin has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $32.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.11. Redfin had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 274,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,207,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $54,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,414.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,000 shares of company stock worth $1,559,160 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at about $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $697,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,731,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,160,000 after purchasing an additional 53,044 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Redfin by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

