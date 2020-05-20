Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Carter’s (CRI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Carter’s (NYSE: CRI) recently:

5/6/2020 – Carter’s had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $69.00 to $75.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Carter’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $78.00 to $74.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Carter’s had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $80.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Carter’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $110.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Carter’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $115.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Carter’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $95.00 to $78.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Carter’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $90.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Carter’s had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Carter’s had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $101.00 to $69.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Carter’s was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Carter’s have lagged the industry in the past three months. The stock remains under pressure due to the ongoing global COVID-19 crisis. It expects the coronavirus outbreak to significantly affect the results. It has closed all stores across the United States and Canada and withdrew its first quarter and 2020 view. Further, the company’s top and bottom lines lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate during fourth-quarter 2019. Results were impacted by soft wholesale businesses along with higher expenses. Moreover, soft margins remained a drag. However, the company's omni-channel efforts bode well, as e-commerce continues to be its highest margin business. Also, it is gaining from momentum in the international business, driven by growth in markets outside North America, especially Canada.”

3/30/2020 – Carter’s had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Carter’s had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $118.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:CRI opened at $81.92 on Wednesday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $112.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Get Carter's Inc alerts:

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The textile maker reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($1.11). Carter’s had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $654.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Carter’s’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Carter’s by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Carter’s by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Carter’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in Carter’s by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Carter’s by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,027,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.