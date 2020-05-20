Revance Therapeutics’ (RVNC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 75.53% from the company’s previous close.

RVNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,397. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 12.45 and a current ratio of 12.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.55. Revance Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $27.97.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

