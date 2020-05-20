Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a GBX 4,100 ($53.93) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 4,250 ($55.91). UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on RIO. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,300 ($56.56) to GBX 4,000 ($52.62) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,550 ($59.85) to GBX 4,540 ($59.72) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Rio Tinto from GBX 3,400 ($44.73) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,730 ($62.22) to GBX 4,560 ($59.98) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,119.29 ($54.19).

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

Shares of LON RIO traded up GBX 17 ($0.22) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 4,286.50 ($56.39). The company had a trading volume of 2,440,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,860,000. The firm has a market cap of $53.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,764.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,040.24. Rio Tinto has a one year low of GBX 2,954 ($38.86) and a one year high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.56.

In related news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques bought 32,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,689 ($48.53) per share, with a total value of £1,193,907.96 ($1,570,518.23). Also, insider Simon Henry purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,155 ($41.50) per share, with a total value of £15,775 ($20,751.12).

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.