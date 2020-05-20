Rise Price Up 22.2% Over Last Week (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. In the last week, Rise has traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rise has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $377.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rise coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00027240 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000429 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About Rise

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 149,324,363 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision. Rise’s official website is rise.vision.

Buying and Selling Rise

Rise can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars.

