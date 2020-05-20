RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RLI’s earnings. RLI reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that RLI will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.40 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover RLI.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). RLI had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.68 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RLI shares. B. Riley raised shares of RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of RLI from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of RLI from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. RLI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.75.

RLI stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.29. The company had a trading volume of 219,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. RLI has a 12-month low of $66.02 and a 12-month high of $99.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 35.80%.

In other news, Director Susan S. Fleming bought 600 shares of RLI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.22 per share, with a total value of $46,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,876.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of RLI by 8.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,768,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,545,000 after purchasing an additional 132,030 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in RLI by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,451,000 after acquiring an additional 370,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RLI by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,830,000 after acquiring an additional 31,308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in RLI by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 514,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,259,000 after acquiring an additional 15,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in RLI by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,278,000 after acquiring an additional 37,399 shares in the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

