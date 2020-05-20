RM (LON:RM) PT Lowered to GBX 257

RM (LON:RM) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 373 ($4.91) to GBX 257 ($3.38) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.37% from the stock’s current price.

LON:RM remained flat at $GBX 205 ($2.70) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 16,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,873. The company has a market cap of $175.30 million and a PE ratio of 9.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 189.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 251.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.48, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. RM has a 12-month low of GBX 110 ($1.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 310 ($4.08).

Get RM alerts:

About RM

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Results, and RM Education. The RM Resources division provides curriculum and education resources for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for RM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.