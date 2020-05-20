Robert A. Dimella Buys 9,900 Shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Stock

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella bought 9,900 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $188,100.00.

NYSEARCA:RFM traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.76. 24,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,641. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $21.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.86.

Get RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Read More: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.