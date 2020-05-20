Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

SHOP has been the subject of several other research reports. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $830.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $350.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $410.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $616.52.

Shares of SHOP traded up $14.92 on Tuesday, reaching $767.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,290,302. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $574.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $449.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -649.15 and a beta of 1.51. Shopify has a 12-month low of $262.17 and a 12-month high of $774.79.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.92 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The company’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Shopify will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 24.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,356,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,233,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,841 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,875,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,032,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,970 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,759,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,892,268,000 after acquiring an additional 58,372 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Shopify by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,210,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,276,535,000 after acquiring an additional 870,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $338,911,000. 57.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

