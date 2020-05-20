Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. HSBC raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group stock opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.45. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 5.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Scotland Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.1296 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 2.5%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBS. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

