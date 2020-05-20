RWE (FRA:RWE) Given a €33.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

RWE (FRA:RWE) has been assigned a €33.00 ($38.37) target price by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.50 ($29.65) price target on RWE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of RWE in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €29.40 ($34.19).

RWE stock traded up €0.53 ($0.62) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €28.85 ($33.55). 3,149,171 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €25.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €27.60. RWE has a 12-month low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 12-month high of €23.28 ($27.07).

RWE Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

