Sarah MacAulay Purchases 31,000 Shares of Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (LON:FJV) Stock

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (LON:FJV) insider Sarah MacAulay purchased 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £49,910 ($65,653.78).

Fidelity Japan Trust stock traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 159.80 ($2.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,390. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 139.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 157.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $205.19 million and a PE ratio of 3.16.

Get Fidelity Japan Trust alerts:

About Fidelity Japan Trust

Fidelity Japanese Values PLC is an investment company. The Company operates through investment business segment. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio of securities primarily of small and medium sized Japanese companies listed or traded on Japanese stock markets.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Japan Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Japan Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.