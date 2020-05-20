Sarah MacAulay Purchases 31,000 Shares of Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (LON:FJV) Stock

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (LON:FJV) insider Sarah MacAulay purchased 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £49,910 ($65,653.78).
Fidelity Japan Trust stock traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 159.80 ($2.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,390. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 139.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 157.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $205.19 million and a PE ratio of 3.16.
About Fidelity Japan Trust
Fidelity Japanese Values PLC is an investment company. The Company operates through investment business segment. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio of securities primarily of small and medium sized Japanese companies listed or traded on Japanese stock markets.
