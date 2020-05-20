Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Holdings Lifted by Red Cedar Investment Management LLC

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,582 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 8.1% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC owned 0.36% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $18,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after buying an additional 27,704 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 87,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 588.2% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 73,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 62,412 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.86. The company had a trading volume of 621,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,735. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.79 and a fifty-two week high of $61.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.24 and its 200 day moving average is $54.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

