Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 940.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11,960.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.99. 5,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,270. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $77.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.20.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

