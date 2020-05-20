Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €69.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Scout24 (ETR:G24) has been given a €69.00 ($80.23) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.60% from the stock’s current price.

G24 has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Warburg Research set a €56.50 ($65.70) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €61.36 ($71.35).

G24 stock traded up €0.15 ($0.17) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €67.25 ($78.20). 699,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,980. Scout24 has a 12 month low of €42.00 ($48.84) and a 12 month high of €65.75 ($76.45). The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 90.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €58.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €57.94.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

