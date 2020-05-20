SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $3.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 342.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Aegis increased their price objective on SCYNEXIS from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Monday, May 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

Shares of SCYX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,940. SCYNEXIS has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.44. The stock has a market cap of $80.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average is $0.93.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SCYNEXIS will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in SCYNEXIS by 2.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,099,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,917,000 after purchasing an additional 488,888 shares during the period. Broadfin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 4th quarter valued at $1,820,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 952,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 101,957 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 687,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 213,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 642,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 104,805 shares during the last quarter. 40.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

