Security National Bank of SO Dak Has $1.16 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Security National Bank of SO Dak cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.5% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 28,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 605,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,807,000 after buying an additional 27,344 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 310.4% during the 1st quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 161,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after buying an additional 122,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 20,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra reduced their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.54. 17,836,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,238,514. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $193.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.56. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.12.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

