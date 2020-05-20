Seeyond Trims Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Seeyond reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,843 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.9% of Seeyond’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Seeyond’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 511.4% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $3.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,639,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,248,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $188.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

