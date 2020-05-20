Sentinel Chain Price Up 14.4% Over Last 7 Days (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Over the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel Chain has a market cap of $319,767.69 and approximately $8,062.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042732 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $331.84 or 0.03484818 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00054979 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002144 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00030864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002903 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010515 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Token Profile

SENC is a token. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org. Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

