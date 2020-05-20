Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Purchased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,647,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,701,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,366,000 after acquiring an additional 580,921 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,946,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,642,000 after acquiring an additional 576,834 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,682,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,648,000 after acquiring an additional 472,545 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,138,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,473,000 after acquiring an additional 383,440 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director W Blair Waltrip purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $69,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 595,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,633,416.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 86,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $4,423,004.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 418,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,416,775.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,672 shares of company stock worth $13,191,403 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SCI opened at $37.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.90. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $52.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Service Co. International had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

SCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.50 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.07.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

