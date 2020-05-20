Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) Insider Kevin S. Beeston Acquires 809 Shares

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) insider Kevin S. Beeston bought 809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,450 ($32.23) per share, with a total value of £19,820.50 ($26,072.74).

Shares of SVT stock traded up GBX 42 ($0.55) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,446 ($32.18). 567,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,000. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,332.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,410.26. Severn Trent Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,891 ($24.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,716 ($35.73). The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion and a PE ratio of 19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 512.27, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 60.05 ($0.79) per share. This is a positive change from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $40.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 2.45%. Severn Trent’s payout ratio is presently 76.80%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SVT shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Severn Trent to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 2,410 ($31.70) in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,264 ($29.78) to GBX 2,258 ($29.70) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 2,160 ($28.41) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Severn Trent to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,650 ($34.86) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 2,750 ($36.17) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,331.80 ($30.67).

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

