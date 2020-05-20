Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,356,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,080 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.60% of Shake Shack worth $164,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 241,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,413,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,305,000 after acquiring an additional 67,517 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Shake Shack by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 923,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,041,000 after buying an additional 178,521 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Shake Shack by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Shake Shack by 665.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 48,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $1,378,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 380 shares in the company, valued at $20,957. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHAK. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

SHAK stock opened at $51.57 on Wednesday. Shake Shack Inc has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $105.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.12 and a beta of 1.84.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $143.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

