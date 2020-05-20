Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,677 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Sherwin-Williams worth $106,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 46,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $8.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $563.74. 554,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,754. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1 year low of $325.43 and a 1 year high of $599.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $508.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $546.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $583.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $610.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $574.39.

In related news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total transaction of $499,944.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $446,863.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,588.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.