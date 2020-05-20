Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.6% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 46,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.89. 10,519,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,709,575. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.