Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.3% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Chevron by 160.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 45,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 28,251 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Chevron by 3,564.7% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 62,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after buying an additional 60,600 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 9.1% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 57,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $105,415,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.5% in the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 25,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.00. 9,156,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,756,746. The company has a market capitalization of $167.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.66. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 26th. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.05.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

