Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,893 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGK. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 148.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,195,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,876,000 after buying an additional 2,505,208 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,500,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,589,000 after buying an additional 1,811,181 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $53,327,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,586,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,070,000.

Shares of VGK stock traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $45.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,113,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,722,170. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $59.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.44.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

