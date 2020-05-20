Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €120.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) received a €120.00 ($139.53) price target from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SAE. Citigroup set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €95.00 ($110.47).

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

Shares of ETR SAE traded up €5.10 ($5.93) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €95.50 ($111.05). The stock had a trading volume of 289,075 shares. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €68.74 and a 200 day moving average price of €49.81. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1-year low of €28.30 ($32.91) and a 1-year high of €92.70 ($107.79).

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.