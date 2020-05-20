Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 425,129 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Shopify worth $177,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Shopify by 157,453.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,883,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,146,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881,399 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,210,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,276,535,000 after buying an additional 870,046 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $338,911,000. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,442,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 402.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 279,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,580,000 after buying an additional 223,617 shares in the last quarter. 57.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

NYSE:SHOP opened at $753.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $574.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $449.66. The company has a market cap of $89.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -649.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Shopify Inc has a 52 week low of $262.17 and a 52 week high of $774.79.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.92 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHOP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $630.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $616.52.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.