Short Interest in Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG) Expands By 20.2%

Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 725,700 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the April 30th total of 603,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Acacia Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

ACTG opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. Acacia Research has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.57.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 205.81%. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Acacia Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Acacia Research by 155.7% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 137,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 83,642 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Acacia Research by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,200,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 77,049 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acacia Research by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 67,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engage in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.

