Short Interest in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Declines By 11.4%

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,200 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the April 30th total of 237,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of CHE stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $467.96. The company had a trading volume of 102,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,210. Chemed has a 12 month low of $324.31 and a 12 month high of $513.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $439.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.05. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.03. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.99% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chemed will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.18%.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.36, for a total value of $3,019,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,727 shares in the company, valued at $61,998,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.00, for a total value of $946,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Chemed by 28.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Chemed by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 176,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,353,000 after acquiring an additional 15,808 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,560,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,715,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemed by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $448.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.80.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

