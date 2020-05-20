Short Interest in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Rises By 13.4%

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,750,000 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the April 30th total of 20,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 700,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,385,000 after purchasing an additional 55,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.05.

CVX traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,156,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,756,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.96 and its 200-day moving average is $102.66.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

